Matteo Arnaldi (No. 61 ranking) will face Cameron Norrie (No. 16) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

Norrie is getting -400 odds to claim a win against Arnaldi (+280).

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 80.0% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Cameron Norrie +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Arnaldi defeated Arthur Fils 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.

Norrie is coming off a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 237-ranked Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Arnaldi has played 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches).

Arnaldi has played 21.2 games per match in his 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Norrie is averaging 26.1 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.6% of those games.

Norrie is averaging 26.6 games per match (33.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Arnaldi and Norrie have not matched up against each other since 2015.

