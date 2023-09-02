Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Matteo Arnaldi (No. 61 ranking) will face Cameron Norrie (No. 16) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.
Norrie is getting -400 odds to claim a win against Arnaldi (+280).
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Matteo Arnaldi
|Cameron Norrie
|+280
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|26.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|39.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.1
Saturday's US Open Previews & Predictions
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Arnaldi defeated Arthur Fils 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- Norrie is coming off a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 237-ranked Yu Hsiou Hsu in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Arnaldi has played 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Arnaldi has played 21.2 games per match in his 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Norrie is averaging 26.1 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.6% of those games.
- Norrie is averaging 26.6 games per match (33.1 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Arnaldi and Norrie have not matched up against each other since 2015.
