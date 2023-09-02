Michael Mmoh and Jack Draper are set to square off in the Round of 32 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2.

Catch the action on ESPN as Mmoh tries to hold off Draper.

Michael Mmoh vs. Jack Draper Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mmoh vs. Draper Matchup Info

Mmoh is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 157-ranked John Isner in Thursday's Round of 64.

In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Mmoh fell in the round of 16 to No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 on August 23.

Draper took down Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Draper was taken down by No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (retired) in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, on August 22.

Mmoh and Draper have squared off once in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Forli 5, Italy Men Singles 2022, and Draper was victorious, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Draper and Mmoh have matched up for three sets, and it's been Draper who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Mmoh has won one set.

Draper and Mmoh have matched up for 30 games, and it's been Draper who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 17 of them. Mmoh has won 13 games.

Mmoh vs. Draper Odds and Probabilities

Michael Mmoh Jack Draper +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

