A match between Nicolas Jarry (No. 25) and Alex de Minaur (No. 13) is slated for Saturday, September 2 as part of the Round of 32 of the US Open in New York, New York.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Jarry and de Minaur square off.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex de Minaur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jarry vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Jarry beat No. 127-ranked Alex Michelsen, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

de Minaur advanced to the Round of 32 by beating No. 86-ranked Yibing Wu 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, de Minaur was defeated by No. 211-ranked Gael Monfils 5-7, 4-6.

Jarry hasn't squared off against de Minaur in the past five years.

Jarry vs. de Minaur Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Alex de Minaur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

