In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 13) takes on Nicolas Jarry (No. 25).

In the Round of 32, de Minaur is the favorite against Jarry, with -350 odds against the underdog's +260.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Alex de Minaur +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Jarry beat Alex Michelsen 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

de Minaur took home the win 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 versus Yibing Wu in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Jarry has played 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Jarry has played 24.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.9% of them.

In the past 12 months, de Minaur has played 60 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.8% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (32.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, de Minaur has averaged 23.4 games per match (30.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 54.2% of those games.

This is the first time that Jarry and de Minaur have played in the last five years.

