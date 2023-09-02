The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 42 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 3 points allowed per game) this season. Tennessee State ranked 24th-worst in total offense (315 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 56th with 363.4 yards allowed per game.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics (2022)

Notre Dame Tennessee State 396.2 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (100th) 329.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (46th) 189 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.5 (83rd) 207.2 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (93rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 251 yards (251.0 ypg) on 19-of-23 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 95 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown. He's also added two catches for 26 yards (26.0 per game).

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball four times for 40 yards (40.0 per game).

Jaden Greathouse's team-high 68 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of three targets) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has reeled in four passes while averaging 63.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Deion Colzie has hauled in three grabs for 45 yards, an average of 45.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis completed 54.8% of his passes to throw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse accumulated 613 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Devon Starling ran for one rushing touchdown and 540 yards a year ago. Starling also was productive as a receiver, tallying 16 receptions for 221 yards with one touchdown.

JJ Holloman averaged 32.1 receiving yards and racked up one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Chevalier Brenson collected one touchdown and had 329 receiving yards (29.9 ypg) in 2022.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.