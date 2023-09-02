The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Ohio State fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game). Indiana sported the 99th-ranked scoring offense last year (23.3 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 33.9 points allowed per game.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio State Indiana 490.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (113th) 321.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (107th) 192.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (113th) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (86th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

C.J. Stroud's previous season stat line: 3,688 passing yards (283.7 per game), 258-for-389 (66.3%), 41 touchdowns and six picks.

Last year, Miyan Williams rushed for 825 yards on 128 attempts (63.5 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 571 yards on 107 carries (43.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbed 77 passes (on 120 targets) for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game). He also found the end zone 14 times.

Emeka Egbuka also impressed receiving last season. He collected 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 105 times.

Julian Fleming grabbed 34 passes on 54 targets for 533 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 41 receiving yards per game.

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak connected on 55.1% of his passes and threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers tallied 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Josh Henderson rushed for 398 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 22.8 receiving yards per game.

Cam Camper averaged 47.4 receiving yards and collected two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Emery Simmons grabbed one touchdown and had 408 receiving yards (34 ypg) in 2022.

