The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) will battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15

Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15 Oklahoma won six of the 11 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (54.5%).

The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Sooners have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+36.5)



Arkansas State (+36.5) Oklahoma's record against the spread last season was 5-7-1.

Arkansas State had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

The Red Wolves did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 36.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Oklahoma played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Oklahoma played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 57.8 points per game a season ago, 0.7 less points than the total of 58.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.3 63.3 65.4 Implied Total AVG 37.7 39.1 36 ATS Record 5-7-1 2-4-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-5 4-2 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 52.8 57.2 Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.7 35.5 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-9 0-3 0-6

