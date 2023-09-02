The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) will battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15
  • Oklahoma won six of the 11 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (54.5%).
  • The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
  • Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
  • The Sooners have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+36.5)
  • Oklahoma's record against the spread last season was 5-7-1.
  • Arkansas State had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
  • The Red Wolves did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 36.5 points or more last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (58.5)
  • Oklahoma played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
  • Oklahoma played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.
  • These two teams averaged a combined 57.8 points per game a season ago, 0.7 less points than the total of 58.5 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.3 63.3 65.4
Implied Total AVG 37.7 39.1 36
ATS Record 5-7-1 2-4-1 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-5 4-2 2-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55 52.8 57.2
Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.7 35.5
ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0
Over/Under Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-9 0-3 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.