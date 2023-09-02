Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Game – Saturday, September 2
The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) will battle the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oklahoma 44, Arkansas State 15
- Oklahoma won six of the 11 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (54.5%).
- The Sooners played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
- Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Sooners have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas State (+36.5)
- Oklahoma's record against the spread last season was 5-7-1.
- Arkansas State had seven wins in 12 games against the spread last season.
- The Red Wolves did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 36.5 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (58.5)
- Oklahoma played seven games with more than 58.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
- Oklahoma played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 58.5 points.
- These two teams averaged a combined 57.8 points per game a season ago, 0.7 less points than the total of 58.5 set for this game.
Splits Tables
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|64.3
|63.3
|65.4
|Implied Total AVG
|37.7
|39.1
|36
|ATS Record
|5-7-1
|2-4-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-1
|3-3-1
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-5
|4-2
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
Arkansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55
|52.8
|57.2
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|33.7
|35.5
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|2-4-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|5-1-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-9
|0-3
|0-6
