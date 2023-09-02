Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Ons Jabeur (No. 5) and Marie Bouzkova (No. 31) is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 as part of the Round of 32 of the US Open in New York, New York.
The Jabeur-Bouzkova matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Jabeur vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Jabeur beat Linda Noskova 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.
- Jabeur was beaten in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 5-7, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on August 18.
- Bouzkova eliminated Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Bouzkova was eliminated by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 0-3 (retired) in the quarterfinal of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 18.
- Jabeur and Bouzkova have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon, and Jabeur was the victor, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
- Jabeur has taken two sets against Bouzkova, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Bouzkova has won one set.
- Jabeur and Bouzkova have squared off in 23 total games, with Jabeur taking 15 games and Bouzkova claiming eight.
Jabeur vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities
|Ons Jabeur
|Marie Bouzkova
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|53.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.8
