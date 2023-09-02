A match between Ons Jabeur (No. 5) and Marie Bouzkova (No. 31) is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 as part of the Round of 32 of the US Open in New York, New York.

The Jabeur-Bouzkova matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Jabeur beat Linda Noskova 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Jabeur was beaten in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 5-7, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on August 18.

Bouzkova eliminated Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Bouzkova was eliminated by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 0-3 (retired) in the quarterfinal of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 18.

Jabeur and Bouzkova have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon, and Jabeur was the victor, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Jabeur has taken two sets against Bouzkova, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Bouzkova has won one set.

Jabeur and Bouzkova have squared off in 23 total games, with Jabeur taking 15 games and Bouzkova claiming eight.

Jabeur vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Marie Bouzkova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

