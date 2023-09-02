In a match scheduled for Saturday, Marie Bouzkova (No. 31 in rankings) will face Ons Jabeur (No. 5) in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

In this Round of 32 match versus Bouzkova (+115), Jabeur is the favorite with -150 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 60.0% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Marie Bouzkova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Saturday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Jabeur is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over No. 41-ranked Linda Noskova in Thursday's Round of 64.

Bouzkova will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 37-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.0 games per match and won 55.6% of them.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 22.4 games.

Bouzkova is averaging 20.8 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

Bouzkova has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

On July 5, 2022, Jabeur and Bouzkova played in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Jabeur took home the victory 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Jabeur and Bouzkova have faced off in three total sets, with Jabeur securing two of them and Bouzkova one.

Jabeur and Bouzkova have squared off in 23 total games, and Jabeur has won more often, capturing 15 of them.

Bouzkova and Jabeur have matched up one time, and they have averaged 23 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.