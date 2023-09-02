After hitting .061 with a walk in his past 10 games, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .118 with a double and nine walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in 10 of 28 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.

In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .128 AVG .109 .244 OBP .241 .128 SLG .130 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings