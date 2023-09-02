Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-8) to the mound, while Colin Rea will take the ball for the Brewers.

Phillies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Phillies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

This season, the Phillies have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

Philadelphia has entered 52 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 32-20 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Phillies, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Philadelphia has scored 655 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have won in 32, or 50.8%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 10-19 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 27 Cardinals W 3-0 Aaron Nola vs Drew Rom August 28 Angels W 6-4 Taijuan Walker vs Lucas Giolito August 29 Angels W 12-7 Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Anderson August 30 Angels L 10-8 Cristopher Sanchez vs Reid Detmers September 1 @ Brewers L 7-5 Zack Wheeler vs Freddy Peralta September 2 @ Brewers - Aaron Nola vs Colin Rea September 3 @ Brewers - Ranger Suárez vs Wade Miley September 4 @ Padres - Taijuan Walker vs Rich Hill September 5 @ Padres - Michael Lorenzen vs Pedro Avila September 6 @ Padres - Cristopher Sanchez vs Michael Wacha September 8 Marlins - Zack Wheeler vs TBA

Brewers Schedule