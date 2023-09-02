How to Watch the Phillies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Colin Rea on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at American Family Field.
Phillies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies rank 10th-best in MLB play with 174 total home runs.
- Philadelphia is fifth in baseball with a .439 slugging percentage.
- The Phillies have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- Philadelphia has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (655 total runs).
- The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- Philadelphia's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Philadelphia's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.240).
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the ninth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Nola is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- Nola will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Rea to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 33-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Drew Rom
|8/28/2023
|Angels
|W 6-4
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Lucas Giolito
|8/29/2023
|Angels
|W 12-7
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Anderson
|8/30/2023
|Angels
|L 10-8
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Reid Detmers
|9/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Freddy Peralta
|9/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Colin Rea
|9/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Wade Miley
|9/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Rich Hill
|9/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Pedro Avila
|9/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Michael Wacha
|9/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|-
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ranger Suárez
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Mitch Keller
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Severino
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
