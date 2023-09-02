USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Qinwen Zheng and Lucia Bronzetti will meet on Saturday in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Bronzetti Matchup Info

Zheng defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zheng lost in the round of 16 to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 on August 17.

Bronzetti took home the win 6-3, 6-2 against Eva Lys in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Bronzetti's most recent tournament, she squared off against No. 77-ranked Diane Parry in the qualification round 1 on August 12 and lost 2-6, 2-6.

In the sole matchup between Zheng and Bronzetti in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Abierto GNP Seguros, Zheng came out on top, registering the 6-2, 6-3 win.

Zheng and Bronzetti have matched up for two sets, and Zheng has won all of them.

Zheng and Bronzetti have squared off in 17 total games, with Zheng winning 12 games and Bronzetti coming out on top in five.

Zheng vs. Bronzetti Odds and Probabilities

Qinwen Zheng Lucia Bronzetti -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

