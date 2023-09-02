Lucia Bronzetti (No. 76) will meet Qinwen Zheng (No. 23) in the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

In the Round of 32, Zheng is the favorite against Bronzetti, with -650 odds compared to the underdog's +400.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 86.7% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Lucia Bronzetti -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 65.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.3

Qinwen Zheng vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

Zheng advanced past Kaia Kanepi 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Bronzetti took down Eva Lys 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Zheng has played 21.4 games per match in her 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Zheng has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 20.9 games per match while winning 55.2% of games.

In the past year, Bronzetti has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 44.1% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

Bronzetti is averaging 22.2 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the lone match between Zheng and Bronzetti dating back to 2015, in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 32, Zheng came out on top 6-2, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Zheng and Bronzetti, Zheng has yet to drop any of them.

Zheng and Bronzetti have matched up in 17 total games, with Zheng taking 12 and Bronzetti securing five.

In one head-to-head match, Zheng and Bronzetti are averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

