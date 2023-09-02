Rafael Devers vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.220 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (129) this season while batting .265 with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.7%).
- He has homered in 25 games this season (19.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 53 games this season (41.7%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (45.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|61
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.348
|OBP
|.331
|.470
|SLG
|.536
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|46
|43/25
|K/BB
|61/22
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-7) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
