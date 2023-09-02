The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.220 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (129) this season while batting .265 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.7%).

He has homered in 25 games this season (19.7%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 53 games this season (41.7%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (17.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (45.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .271 AVG .260 .348 OBP .331 .470 SLG .536 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 43 RBI 46 43/25 K/BB 61/22 1 SB 1

