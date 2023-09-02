Tanner Houck and Alec Marsh will start for their respective teams when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in MLB play with 160 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (667 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.351).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Houck (3-8) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Houck heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Houck heads into the matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin

