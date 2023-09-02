Justin Turner will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (69-66) on Saturday, September 2, when they take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (42-94) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+150). The contest's total has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 31, or 51.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have gone 7-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Royals have won in 37, or 31.4%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 13-42 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Story 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Justin Turner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

