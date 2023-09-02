Red Sox vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Bobby Witt Jr. brings a two-game homer streak into the Kansas City Royals' (42-94) game versus the Boston Red Sox (69-66) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-8) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-7) will get the nod for the Royals.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck
- Houck (3-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.93, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.291.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.
- Houck has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh
- Marsh (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
- Marsh has registered one quality start this season.
- Marsh is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Alec Marsh vs. Red Sox
- The opposing Red Sox offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks 15th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .264 batting average, and are third in the league with 1222 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 667 runs.
- Marsh has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over one appearance.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.