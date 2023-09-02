On Saturday, Reese McGuire (.448 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has 12 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .293.

McGuire has recorded a hit in 30 of 55 games this season (54.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In 21.8% of his games this year, McGuire has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .325 AVG .254 .341 OBP .320 .425 SLG .358 8 XBH 5 0 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 23/7 0 SB 1

