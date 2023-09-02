According to our computer model, the Lafayette Leopards will beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers when the two teams play at Campus Field on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Sacred Heart vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-1.2) 42.1 Lafayette 22, Sacred Heart 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 NEC Predictions

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Pioneers games hit the over eight out of 10 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Leopards and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pioneers vs. Leopards 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacred Heart 24.6 26.1 31.4 30.6 19.0 22.3 Lafayette 12.6 21.7 11.7 20.3 13.8 23.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.