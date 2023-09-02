The Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-0) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) square off at Campus Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Sacred Heart ranked 74th in scoring offense (24.6 points per game) and 54th in scoring defense (26.1 points allowed per game) last season. Lafayette struggled on offense last season, ranking 0-worst in the FCS (12.6 points per game). However, it ranked 25th-best on defense, surrendering just 21.7 points per game.

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sacred Heart vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Campus Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Sacred Heart vs. Lafayette Key Statistics (2022)

Sacred Heart Lafayette 402.1 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (129th) 349.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.2 (37th) 169.7 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.0 (120th) 232.4 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Marquez McCray had 1,951 passing yards (177.4 per game), a 64.2% completion percentage, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Malik Grant picked up 1,065 rushing yards (96.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns last season.

Jalen Madison put up 317 yards on 70 carries (28.8 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Kenneth Womack reeled in 53 catches for 709 yards (64.5 per game) while being targeted 21 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Robert Dinota tacked on 673 yards on 49 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 30 times, and averaged 61.2 receiving yards per game.

LJ Haskett reeled in 28 passes for 370 yards and one touchdown, putting up 33.6 yards per game last year.

Lafayette Stats Leaders (2022)

Ah-Shaun Davis completed 57.5% of his passes to throw for 644 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Jamar Curtis racked up one rushing touchdown on 42.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Jaden Sutton rushed for 332 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Elijah Steward averaged 33.6 receiving yards and grabbed two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Chris Carasia averaged 27.9 receiving yards on 1.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Julius Young averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game on 2.8 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sacred Heart or Lafayette gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.