Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner going toe to toe on Saturday, September 2 in New York, New York.
You can watch Sinner look to take down Wawrinka on ESPN.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wawrinka vs. Sinner Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Wawrinka beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
- Wawrinka was beaten in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 4-6, 2-6 by No. 70-ranked Max Purcell on August 17.
- Sinner eliminated Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Sinner was defeated by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-7.
- Sinner has the advantage over Wawrinka, as he owns a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matchups. Their last meeting, which happened at the BNP Paribas Open on March 14, 2023, was taken by Sinner, who took a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
- In eight total sets, Sinner has the advantage, winning seven of them, while Wawrinka has taken one.
- Sinner and Wawrinka have matched up for 72 games, and it's been Sinner who has taken the upper hand, winning 47 of them. Wawrinka has won 25 games.
Wawrinka vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities
|Stan Wawrinka
|Jannik Sinner
|+425
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|19.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|37.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.1
