The Round of 32 at the US Open will feature Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner going toe to toe on Saturday, September 2 in New York, New York.

You can watch Sinner look to take down Wawrinka on ESPN.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wawrinka vs. Sinner Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Wawrinka beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Wawrinka was beaten in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 4-6, 2-6 by No. 70-ranked Max Purcell on August 17.

Sinner eliminated Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Sinner was defeated by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-7.

Sinner has the advantage over Wawrinka, as he owns a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matchups. Their last meeting, which happened at the BNP Paribas Open on March 14, 2023, was taken by Sinner, who took a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

In eight total sets, Sinner has the advantage, winning seven of them, while Wawrinka has taken one.

Sinner and Wawrinka have matched up for 72 games, and it's been Sinner who has taken the upper hand, winning 47 of them. Wawrinka has won 25 games.

Wawrinka vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities

Stan Wawrinka Jannik Sinner +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

