In the Round of 32 of the US Open on Saturday, Stan Wawrinka (ranked No. 49) takes on Jannik Sinner (No. 6).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Sinner is the favorite (-650) versus Wawrinka (+425) .

Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Jannik Sinner +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 37.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.1

Stan Wawrinka vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Wawrinka advanced past No. 34-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Sinner beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Wawrinka has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.2 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wawrinka has played an average of 25.2 games (52.0 in best-of-five matches).

Sinner has played 70 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match (34.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 57.8% of those games.

Sinner has averaged 22.8 games per match (35.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set in 47 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.8% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Sinner has compiled three wins, while Wawrinka has zero. In their most recent meeting on March 14, 2023, Sinner won 6-1, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Sinner has won seven against Wawrinka (87.5%), while Wawrinka has clinched one.

Sinner and Wawrinka have squared off in 72 total games, with Sinner taking 47 and Wawrinka securing 25.

In three head-to-head matches, Wawrinka and Sinner have averaged 24 games and 2.7 sets per match.

