The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) visit the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

TCU owned the 90th-ranked defense last year (29.0 points allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with 38.8 points per game. With 281.3 yards of total offense per game (seventh-worst) and 509.8 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Colorado played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Key Statistics (2022)

TCU Colorado 455.0 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (127th) 408.2 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.8 (127th) 193.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (115th) 261.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.9 (118th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

TCU Stats Leaders (2022)

Max Duggan's previous season stat line: 3,698 passing yards (246.5 per game), 267-for-419 (63.7%), 32 touchdowns and eight picks. He also ran for 423 yards on 137 carries with nine rushing TDs.

Last season, Kendre Miller rushed for 1,399 yards on 224 attempts (93.3 yards per game) and scored 17 times.

Emari Demercado churned out 681 yards on 121 carries (45.4 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Quentin Johnston reeled in 60 catches for 1,069 yards (71.3 per game) while being targeted 99 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Taye Barber amassed 613 yards on 37 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 54 times, and averaged 40.9 receiving yards per game.

Derius Davis' stat line last season: 531 receiving yards, 42 catches, five touchdowns, on 68 targets.

Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

J.T. Shrout threw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Deion Smith averaged 32.8 rushing yards and collected two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Fontenot rushed for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Jordyn Tyson averaged 39.2 yards on 1.8 receptions per game and racked up four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Montana Lemonious-Craig collected three touchdowns and had 359 receiving yards (29.9 ypg) in 2022.

Daniel Arias caught 19 passes on his way to 309 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

