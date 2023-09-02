The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) meet the Rice Owls (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas ranked 35th in total offense (429.4 yards per game) and 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per game) last season. With 34.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 13th-worst in the FBS last season, Rice had to rely on its 84th-ranked offense (25.2 points per contest) to keep it competitive.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Rice 429.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (70th) 368.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (85th) 188 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (81st) 241.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (65th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 32 (131st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers' previous season stat line: 2,177 passing yards (167.5 per game), 172-for-296 (58.1%), 15 touchdowns and six picks.

Last year Bijan Robinson took 258 carries for 1,578 yards (121.4 per game) and scored 18 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 19 passes for 314 yards (24.2 per game) and scored two TDs.

Roschon Johnson churned out 554 yards on 93 carries (42.6 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last year.

Xavier Worthy collected 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was targeted 111 times, and averaged 58.5 yards per game.

Jordan Whittington also impressed receiving last year. He collected 50 receptions for 652 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 77 times.

Ja'Tavion Sanders hauled in 54 passes on 73 targets for 613 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 47.2 receiving yards per game.

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon completed 60.2% of his passes to throw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, tallying three touchdowns while racking up 154 yards.

Cameron Montgomery accumulated 561 rushing yards during last year's campaign.

Juma Otoviano ran for one touchdown on 403 yards a year ago.

Bradley Rozner was targeted 6.4 times per game and piled up 876 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Luke McCaffrey averaged 55.6 receiving yards on 6.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Esdale caught 42 passes on his way to 544 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

