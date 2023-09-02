Trevor Story vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .184.
- In 42.1% of his 19 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Story has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.256
|AVG
|.108
|.293
|OBP
|.154
|.436
|SLG
|.135
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|14/2
|K/BB
|14/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh (0-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
