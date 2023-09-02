The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .184.

In 42.1% of his 19 games this season, Story has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Story has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .256 AVG .108 .293 OBP .154 .436 SLG .135 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 14/2 K/BB 14/2 4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings