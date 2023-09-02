Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 101 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Casas is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 59.7% of his games this season (71 of 119), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 35 games this year (29.4%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.0% of his games this year (50 of 119), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .285 AVG .241 .410 OBP .320 .511 SLG .462 22 XBH 20 9 HR 12 27 RBI 26 49/40 K/BB 64/22 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings