Triston Casas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Read More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 101 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Casas is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 59.7% of his games this season (71 of 119), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35 games this year (29.4%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (50 of 119), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.285
|AVG
|.241
|.410
|OBP
|.320
|.511
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|26
|49/40
|K/BB
|64/22
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
