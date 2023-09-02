The No. 10 Washington Huskies (0-0) and the Boise State Broncos (0-0) square off at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Washington ranked 61st in total defense last season (372.7 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 515.8 total yards per game. Defensively, Boise State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best by giving up just 292.4 yards per game. It ranked 70th on offense (385.6 yards per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Washington vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Washington vs. Boise State Key Statistics (2022)

Washington Boise State 515.8 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.6 (46th) 372.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (15th) 146 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (29th) 369.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.2 (111th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (41st) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Washington Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Michael Penix Jr. produced an impressive passing stat line with 4,641 passing yards (357 per game), a 65.3% completion percentage, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Last year Wayne Taulapapa took 140 carries for 887 yards (68.2 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 24 passes for 225 yards (17.3 per game) and scored one TD.

Cameron Davis churned out 522 yards on 107 carries (40.2 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Rome Odunze grabbed 75 passes (on 115 targets) for 1,145 yards (88.1 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Jalen McMillan amassed 1,098 yards on 79 grabs with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 84.5 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Lynn Polk reeled in 41 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 53.4 yards per game last season.

Boise State Stats Leaders (2022)

Taylen Green connected on 61% of his passes and threw for 2,023 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Green also helped with his legs, accumulating 10 touchdowns on 41.5 yards per game.

George Holani averaged 82.6 rushing yards per game and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty ran for seven touchdowns on 826 yards a year ago.

LaTrell Caples was targeted 5.2 times per game and piled up 550 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Billy Bowens averaged 33 receiving yards on 4.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs caught 29 passes on his way to 396 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Boise State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.