The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) visit the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin ranked 91st in total offense this year (363.6 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best in the FBS with 363.6 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo ranked 64th in the FBS with 28.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 66th in points allowed (395.3 points allowed per contest).

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Key Statistics (2022)

Wisconsin Buffalo 363.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.2 (68th) 303.5 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (88th) 179.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (79th) 183.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Graham Mertz's previous season stat line: 2,136 passing yards (164.3 per game), 164-for-287 (57.1%), 19 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Braelon Allen churned out 1,237 rushing yards (95.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns last season.

Chez Mellusi collected 473 rushing yards on 112 carries and two touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Chimere Dike grabbed 47 passes (on 75 targets) for 689 yards (53 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Skyler Bell tacked on 444 yards on 30 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 56 times, and averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game.

Keontez Lewis grabbed 20 passes on 47 targets for 313 yards and three touchdowns, compiling 24.1 receiving yards per game.

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder connected on 58.9% of his passes and threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Snyder also helped with his legs, accumulating four touchdowns on 11.2 yards per game.

Mike Washington averaged 48.1 rushing yards per game and scored seven rushing touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game.

Justin Marshall averaged 64.4 yards on 4.9 receptions per game and compiled nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Quian Williams caught 61 passes last season on his way to 743 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jamari Gassett hauled in 28 passes on his way to 347 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

