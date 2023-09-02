The New York Yankees will look to Gleyber Torres for continued success at the plate when they take on Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 194 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 571 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (4-8) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Severino has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.