When the Houston Astros (77-59) take on the New York Yankees (66-69) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 57.4%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 20-11 (winning 64.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Houston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 19, or 39.6%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+150) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.