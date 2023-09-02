Kyle Tucker is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Houston Astros (77-59) prep for the New York Yankees (66-69) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-9) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (4-8).

Yankees vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.64, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.

Severino is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Severino will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Luis Severino vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (178) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1200 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 685 runs.

In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Severino has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .294.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (10-9) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.331 in 25 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.

In 24 starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Hunter Brown vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1004 hits, 29th in baseball, with 194 home runs (fourth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Yankees in one game, and they have gone 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI over six innings.

