Adam Duvall -- hitting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%) Duvall has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duvall has had an RBI in 30 games this season (42.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 34
.305 AVG .240
.363 OBP .311
.641 SLG .521
23 XBH 18
10 HR 8
31 RBI 19
44/11 K/BB 35/10
1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Royals will send Clarke (2-4) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
