Borna Gojo's Round of 16 matchup in the US Open versus Novak Djokovic is slated for Sunday, September 3.

You can watch Gojo try to knock out Djokovic on ESPN.

Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Gojo vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Gojo beat Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

In his most recent tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers), Gojo was beaten by Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 on August 5, in the qualification round 1.

Djokovic is coming off a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 3-6 win over No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Djokovic brought home the title in the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament, taking down No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.

Gojo and Djokovic haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Gojo vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Borna Gojo Novak Djokovic +1350 Odds to Win Match -10000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament -110 6.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 34.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.8

