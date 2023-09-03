Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo will meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3.
Djokovic is favored (-10000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gojo, who is +1350.
Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Borna Gojo
|Novak Djokovic
|+1350
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-110
|6.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|52.4%
|34.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.8
Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 437-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, Gojo reached the Round of 16.
- Djokovic came out on top 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 3-6 versus Laslo Djere in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Through 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gojo has played 26.5 games per match (31.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- Gojo has played 26.7 games per match (27.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Djokovic has played 62 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.
- Djokovic is averaging 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Gojo and Djokovic have not competed against each other since 2015.
