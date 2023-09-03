No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo will meet No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, September 3.

Djokovic is favored (-10000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Gojo, who is +1350.

Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Borna Gojo Novak Djokovic +1350 Odds to Win Match -10000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament -110 6.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 52.4% 34.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.8

Borna Gojo vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 437-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday, Gojo reached the Round of 16.

Djokovic came out on top 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 3-6 versus Laslo Djere in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gojo has played 26.5 games per match (31.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.1% of them.

Gojo has played 26.7 games per match (27.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Djokovic has played 62 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 60.1% of those games.

Djokovic is averaging 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Gojo and Djokovic have not competed against each other since 2015.

