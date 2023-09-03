The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Caroline Wozniacki and Cori Gauff going toe to toe on Sunday, September 3 in New York, New York.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wozniacki vs. Gauff Matchup Info

By taking down No. 433-ranked Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, Wozniacki reached the Round of 16.

Wozniacki was defeated by Varvara Gracheva (4-6, 4-6) on August 15 in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Gauff is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Gauff was the last one standing in her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as she advanced to the title match and defeated No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.

This is the first time that Wozniacki and Gauff have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Wozniacki vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Wozniacki Cori Gauff +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +550 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

