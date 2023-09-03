Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Round of 16 at the US Open will feature Caroline Wozniacki and Cori Gauff going toe to toe on Sunday, September 3 in New York, New York.
Watch ESPN to catch the action as Wozniacki looks to hold off Gauff.
Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Wozniacki vs. Gauff Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 433-ranked Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, Wozniacki reached the Round of 16.
- Wozniacki was defeated by Varvara Gracheva (4-6, 4-6) on August 15 in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Gauff is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 32-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Gauff was the last one standing in her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as she advanced to the title match and defeated No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.
- This is the first time that Wozniacki and Gauff have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Wozniacki vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Wozniacki
|Cori Gauff
|+360
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|21.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|37
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63
