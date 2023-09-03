In the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff against Caroline Wozniacki.

Against the underdog Wozniacki (+360), Gauff is favored (-550) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 84.6% chance to win.

Caroline Wozniacki Cori Gauff +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +550 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Wozniacki beat Jennifer Brady 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Gauff beat Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In her three matches over the past year across all court types, Wozniacki has played an average of 18.7 games.

On hard courts, Wozniacki has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.7 games per match while winning 48.2% of games.

Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match in her 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 57.6% of those games.

Gauff has averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 42 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 59.1% of those games.

Wozniacki and Gauff have not competed against each other since 2015.

