Connor Wong vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Wong (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Royals
|Red Sox vs Royals Odds
|Red Sox vs Royals Prediction
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (56 of 98), with multiple hits 15 times (15.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven in a run in 23 games this season (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.