On Sunday, Connor Wong (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (56 of 98), with multiple hits 15 times (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven in a run in 23 games this season (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .276 .438 SLG .382 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings