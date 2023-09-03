DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .241 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.4% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1%.

In 38 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .251 AVG .231 .342 OBP .302 .419 SLG .375 19 XBH 15 7 HR 7 22 RBI 14 55/25 K/BB 50/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings