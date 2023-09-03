Dominic Stephan Stricker's Round of 16 matchup in the US Open versus Taylor Fritz is slated for Sunday, September 3.

Catch the action on ESPN as Fritz looks to knock out Stricker.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stricker vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Stricker took down Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In his previous tournament (the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023), Stricker was defeated by Joris de Loore 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 on July 25, in the round of 32.

Fritz advanced past Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

On August 18, Fritz was defeated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament.

Stricker hasn't gone toe to toe with Fritz in the past five years.

Stricker vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Stephan Stricker Taylor Fritz +475 Odds to Win Match -750 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 17.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.