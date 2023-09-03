Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Sunday, Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128 in the world) faces Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.
Against the underdog Stricker (+475), Fritz is the favorite (-750) to make it to the quarterfinals.
Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|Taylor Fritz
|+475
|Odds to Win Match
|-750
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|17.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|88.2%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|38.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.3
Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 108-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday, Stricker reached the Round of 16.
- Fritz advanced past Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Stricker has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.1 games per match (34.9 in best-of-five matches).
- Stricker has played 27.4 games per match (34.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Fritz has played 72 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.2% of those games.
- Fritz is averaging 25.0 games per match (48.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set through 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Stricker and Fritz have played in the last five years.
