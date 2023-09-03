On Sunday, Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128 in the world) faces Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Stricker (+475), Fritz is the favorite (-750) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 16

Date: Sunday, September 3

TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 88.2% chance to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker Taylor Fritz +475 Odds to Win Match -750 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 17.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 108-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday, Stricker reached the Round of 16.

Fritz advanced past Jakub Mensik 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Stricker has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.1 games per match (34.9 in best-of-five matches).

Stricker has played 27.4 games per match (34.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Fritz has played 72 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.2% of those games.

Fritz is averaging 25.0 games per match (48.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set through 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Stricker and Fritz have played in the last five years.

