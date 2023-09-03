Giancarlo Stanton vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Giancarlo Stanton and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .204 with 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 47 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 85), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 30 games this year (35.3%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.205
|AVG
|.204
|.278
|OBP
|.285
|.438
|SLG
|.443
|14
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|55/18
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Javier (9-2) out to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
