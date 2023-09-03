Gleyber Torres vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 136 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 94 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has an RBI in 38 of 132 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.325
|.494
|SLG
|.424
|25
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|24
|42/30
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Javier (9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
