In Sunday's Round of 16 of the US Open, Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player, will play Jelena Ostapenko (ranked No. 21).

You can see as Swiatek attempts to hold off Ostapenko on ESPN.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Swiatek is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 145-ranked Kaja Juvan in Friday's Round of 32.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Swiatek made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the semifinals 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 on August 19.

Ostapenko is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Ostapenko was defeated by No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina 7-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Ostapenko appears to have Swiatek's number, as Ostapenko has been victorious every time these two have matched up in the past five years, winning two straight matches. The last time these two played, Ostapenko won 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Ostapenko has won four sets versus Swiatek, good for an 80.0% win rate, while Swiatek has taken home one set.

Ostapenko has bested Swiatek in 49 total games between them, winning 29 games (59.2%) against Swiatek's 20.

Swiatek vs. Ostapenko Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Jelena Ostapenko -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 64.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.6

