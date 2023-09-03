In the Round of 16 of the US Open on Sunday, Jelena Ostapenko (ranked No. 21) takes on Iga Swiatek (No. 1).

In this Round of 16 matchup against Ostapenko (+575), Swiatek is the favorite with -1000 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 90.9% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Jelena Ostapenko -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 64.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Swiatek took down Kaja Juvan 6-0, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Ostapenko took home the victory against No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Swiatek has played 18.7 games per match in her 81 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 51 matches on hard courts over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 18.8 games.

Ostapenko has averaged 22.6 games per match through her 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.0% of the games.

On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 31 matches and averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Ostapenko has compiled two wins, while Swiatek has zero. In their most recent meeting on February 16, 2022, Ostapenko was victorious 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Ostapenko and Swiatek have played five total sets, with Ostapenko taking four of them and Swiatek one.

Ostapenko has taken down Swiatek in 29 of 49 total games between them, good for a 59.2% winning percentage.

Swiatek and Ostapenko have faced off two times, averaging 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.