The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 57.7% of his games this season (56 of 97), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22 games this year (22.7%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (30.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 49
.237 AVG .256
.292 OBP .328
.359 SLG .348
9 XBH 9
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
19/9 K/BB 40/17
5 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Javier aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together a 4.66 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
