Karolina Muchova and Xinyu Wang are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 16 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3.

The Muchova-Wang matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Muchova vs. Wang Matchup Info

Muchova is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend in Friday's Round of 32.

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Muchova fell in the final to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 4-6 on August 20.

Wang won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the Tennis in the Land, Wang's last tournament, she matched up with No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals on August 24 and was beaten 7-5, 0-6, 5-7.

Muchova hasn't squared off against Wang in the past five years.

Muchova vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Xinyu Wang -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +850 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.