Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang versus No. 10 Karolina Muchova.
Compared to the underdog Wang (+400), Muchova is favored (-650) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Karolina Muchova
|Xinyu Wang
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+850
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|10.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|61.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.1
Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights
- Muchova is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend in Friday's Round of 32.
- Wang beat Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Muchova has played an average of 22.7 games.
- Through 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, Muchova has played 22.0 games per match and won 56.5% of them.
- In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Wang is averaging 21.8 games per match while winning 50.9% of those games.
- Wang has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.5% of those games.
- Muchova and Wang have not played each other since 2015.
