In the US Open Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang versus No. 10 Karolina Muchova.

Compared to the underdog Wang (+400), Muchova is favored (-650) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, September 3

Sunday, September 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Xinyu Wang -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +850 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Muchova is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend in Friday's Round of 32.

Wang beat Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In her 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Muchova has played an average of 22.7 games.

Through 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, Muchova has played 22.0 games per match and won 56.5% of them.

In her 43 matches in the past year across all court types, Wang is averaging 21.8 games per match while winning 50.9% of those games.

Wang has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.5% of those games.

Muchova and Wang have not played each other since 2015.

