Kyle Higashioka vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on September 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.2%).
- He has scored in 20 of 73 games (27.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.216
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.266
|.464
|SLG
|.355
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (9-2) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
