Sunday's LaLiga slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between UD Las Palmas and Girona FC.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Sunday's LaLiga action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas (0-2-1) travels to match up with Girona FC (2-1-0) at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Girona FC (-175)

Girona FC (-175) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+450)

UD Las Palmas (+450) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch RCD Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao (2-0-1) travels to face RCD Mallorca (0-1-2) at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (+135)

Athletic Bilbao (+135) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+215)

RCD Mallorca (+215) Draw: (+205)

(+205) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC (0-0-3) makes the trip to take on Atletico Madrid (2-1-0) at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-240)

Atletico Madrid (-240) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+550)

Sevilla FC (+550) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Watch CA Osasuna vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona (2-1-0) journeys to match up with CA Osasuna (2-0-1) at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-165)

FC Barcelona (-165) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+400)

CA Osasuna (+400) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at DraftKings!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!